Experts: Ekiti Ranks Top in Female Genital Mutilation Cases

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Experts have revealed that statistically, Ekiti State is one of the states with highest cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

This was revealed by stakeholders’ at a sensitisation meeting with the Association of Patent Medicine Store Owners in Ekiti State organised by the Centre for Population and Reproductive Health, University of Ibadan, Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services with the support of United Nations Population Fund, with the theme “Curbing Medicalisation of Female Genital Mutilation and Sanction on Erring Medical Personnel in Ekiti State,” held in Ado-Ekiti.

Specifically, experts charged the association to support the fight against FGM in the state, noting that the members of the association are critical stakeholders if the menace of girl’ child circumcision should stop in the state.

While explaining the objectives of the exercise in her opening remarks, the representative of the Centre for Population and Reproductive Health, Mrs Agnes Oyeniran, said that the meeting with the leadership of patent medicine store owners became imperative because of their closeness to the people.

Oyeniran hinted that statistics and research had shown that people do patronize them to carry out Circumcision of girls’ child in their patent medicine stores.

In her presentation, Dr Omolola Alao of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, who spoke on Overview of FGM/Medicalisation, noted that the age- long practice has no significant benefits as being claimed by the violators.

Alao stated that FGM/ girls’child circumcision is dangerous and uncivilised practice which could lead to health complications such as severe pains, infertility, miscarriage, painful sexual intercourse as well as child and maternal mortality.

Other negative side effects, according to her, include depression, anxiety, shock, difficulty in passing urine, obstructed labour and sex-relationship problem.

She observed that it was a wrong belief that any girl child that is not mutilated or circumcised would be hyper active sexually, noting that most of the families having relationship problem today are as a result of FGM.

Also speaking, a lawyer, Barrister Uzoma Aremo-Adetayo hinted that is a criminal offence to practice FGM, adding that it’s punishable under the constitution and other relevant laws of the Federal Republic Nigeria.

Barrister Aremo-Adetayo said that there was nothing dignifying in girl’ child circumcision but a total violation of their fundamental human rights.

In their contributions, the Director, Pharmaceutical Services Ministry of Health, Kolawole Olajide, Gender Desk Officer MoH, Mrs Kemi Akinleye, Chairman NAPPMED, Ekiti State and Ekiti State Coordinator Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria Mr Benson Maxwell condemned the practice of FGM, saying that it caused greater evil than good to humanity. They assured participants that they would continue to sensitize the people on the evil associated with FGM.

While appreciating the organiser for the programe calling it a very timely one, they charged other participants to become FGM ambassadors and continue to sensitize their members and other members of the society on the evil effects of FGM and how best to put an end to it.