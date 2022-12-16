Edo Security Network Hails Group for Donating Equipment

The Edo State Security Vigilance Network has applauded the support of private individuals and groups who have provided logistic and other materials to support the state’s community policing initiative.

The Coordinator of the Edo State Security Vigilance Network, Col. Kole Oshoriamhe Omomia (rtd), who made the submission in a chat with journalists in Benin City, noted that the support of private individuals and organization will go a long way to complement government’s effort to ensure a safe and secure environment that would engender sustainable development in the state.

He noted that the security network recently received donations from a group led by former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase to improve the policing of rural areas and enhance intelligence gathering.

Omomia called for more support and buy-in so that the security outfit will be better equipped to tackle emerging security challenges in the suburban areas and beyond.

On his part, Arase noted that the materials were meant to support the policing of seven local governments in Edo South Senatorial District of the state.

He noted that the equipment and materials were procured with support from Chief (Mrs) Rosemary Osula Mku-Atu, S.B Osagie, Engr. Osa Owieadolor, Barr. Kede Aihie, Dr. Anthony Ediae, Mr. Eric Osagie, Barr. Osa Director.

The donated items, according to him, include: 1 Sienna salon car; 500 motorcycles; 1,400 customised T-shirts; 1,400 customised Fez caps; 1,400 whistles; raincoats and touch lights.

He noted that it was pertinent for more persons to throw their weight behind the government’s security arrangement, which has proven to be effective in tackling insecurity in rural areas of the state.

Arase added that the success of the arrangement in Edo North supported by the Amalgamated Afemai Forum and its variant in Edo Central, known as Atanakpa, should encourage more persons to support such initiatives across the state.