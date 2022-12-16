DJ Cuppy is Officially Engaged

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The news is everywhere that billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy is engaged. The disc jockey cum singer is engaged to British boxer Ryan Taylor. The daughter of Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola was in the news a few weeks ago following a viral video of the marriage proposal from the British boxer to her on social media.

Cuppy may have finally found the man of her dreams. Recall that Cuppy who is one of the most talked about female disc jockeys in Nigerian had made a startling revelation about her love life. The award-winning entertainer once in an interview disclosed that she has dated every race of men apart from Asia.

Cuppy, who met Ryan barely a month ago, has been mute about the engagement since it surfaced online, but took to her Instagram page last Monday to confirm that she’s officially engaged. Ever since the news of the engagement popped-up last month, they have been spotted together on different occasions in the company of each other since after their “fun nigh out”.

According to her, love is a beautiful thing that defies the concept of time and reason, adding that it could be found when you least expected it. She also disclosed that they met at the Gumball 3000 driving rally in Dubai, and the connection was instant.

Describing him as the love of her life, she stated that sometimes one falls for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time. She wrote, “I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life. Sometimes you fall for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time and for the most unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor”.

Snippets of the Otedola empire heiress’ engagement to the British boxer and Youtuber first surfaced on the internet on November 20, 2022. Not a few over the last few days have taken to social media to share their opinions about the relationship between the popular singer/DJ Cuppy and her Oyinbo lover, Ryan Taylor.