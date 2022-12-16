Dangote Cement Donates N10m Scolarship to Host Communities in Benue





By George Okoh in Makurdi

Dangote Cement has given out N10 million scholarship to students of the immediate host Community of its Gboko plant.

The Plant Director, Louis K. Raj presented the cheque on behalf of the Dangote Group in a brief ceremony in Gboko Thursday.

Mr Raj assured the students and leaders of Mbayion, host community of the Dangote Cement plant Gboko that the Dangote Cement Plc would sustain the educational intervention despite the harsh economic challenges which led to a temporary suspension of production at the plant.

The Plant Director who advised that the scholarship should be given to “deserving students of Mbayion” pledged that the company would “continue to live up to its commitment to support the educational development of children and youths of our host community,”

President of the Yion Development Association (YIDA) Comrade Over Yongu, chairman of the Mbayion clan foundation Mr Aondoakaa Adobo and His Royal Highness Kunav Anum who received the cheque on behalf of the host community thanked the company for the gesture.

They however noted that the galloping rate of inflation in the country has grossly affected the value of money set aside for the annual scholarship as well as the sharp increase in the number of students and appealed for an upward review of the bursary.

The community leaders also appealed to the management of Dangote Cement to consider their graduates for employment. Comrade Yongu said that the company has assisted in the educational upbringing of their youths and it “would be of immense benefit to the community if even a few of them are given job opportunities”

Responding on behalf of students of the host community, President of the National Association of Yion Students (NAIS) Miss Jennifer Aondowase expressed appreciation and called on the community leaders and management of Dangote Cement to ensure fair play and transparency in the disbursement of the funds to beneficiaries.

Deputy General Manager and Head, Social Performance of the plant Dr Eugene Ivase informed the Mbayion Community that the company is putting in place modalities for a day to be set aside yearly as a “Community Day” for the staff and management of the company to fraternize with members of the host community as a way of cementing the existing relationship.