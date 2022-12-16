CSOs Back Emefiele’s Reforms, Hit Back at Critics

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja Nigeria

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Good Governance (CCSGG) yesterday expressed support for the policies of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.



This was even as the coalition faulted critics of the policies of the Emefiele-led CBN in recent time.

The CSOs in a statement jointly signed by its president, Etuk Bassey Williams and Abubakar Ibrahim, Secretary of the group, said those attacking the CBN Governor were people whose evil deeds of corruption were being exposed and strangled by the recent naira design and cash withdrawal limits to become effective from January 9, 2023.



The statement reads in part, “It is very important for us at this point to voice out over the lies and cheap blackmail some corrupt politicians and so-called business men and women are peddling on the pages and websites of some media houses alleging what they have conspired against the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele.



“The false allegations by a Member of House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hon Gudaji Kazaure on the alleged N89 trillion stamp duty is a lie from the pit of hell. Kazaure is a serial and pathological liar and he is publicly known for his stock in trade.

“The Presidency recently defused him on this allegation of N89 trillion Stamp Duty and he is shamelessly going to media houses to fly his kite of lies to woo Nigerians to his side.



“His personality is already marred and destroyed by his lies. His paymasters have failed already, and if it is Buhari’s government they want to rubbish with such lies, they have goofed.



“Kazaure and his lies should be discarded band taking for nothing because he is just ranting his frustration.

“This conspiracy is very clear and it is not far-fetched, which is because of the policies implemented by the Emefiele-led CBN.

“You can imagine the stolen and hidden monies in water tanks, underground, hug sacs, and bank accounts they have kept at the detriment of Nigerians and the economy is now become useless.”



They added: “These terrible people who are speaking all sorts of lies are shameless and wicked because those monies they stole could not be taken to banks for fear of being arrested and now are frustrated and made foolish.

“Their fraud allegations against the wise and foresighted strategist Mr. President placed at the CBN are all tissues of lies, baseless and unfounded.

“These people are not speaking in the interest of Nigerians but for their selfish and evil aims that does not hold water. They are angry because they were taken unawares and surprisingly.