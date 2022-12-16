  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

Community Confer Chieftaincy on Sheikh Ridwanullah Abiola Abd Semih  

Premium | 1 day ago

In recognition of his service to Konifewo Land, a community in Ogun State has conferred a chieftains title on Sheikh Ridwanullah Abiola Abd Semih.

The conferment of the chieftaincy title of Mufassir of konifewo land was done by the chief of tigbo Land, Chief imam of konifewo land and was witnessed by muslims and well wishers across the nation in a ceremony that was held in the community primary school field.

The turbaned Sheikh Ridwanullah Abiola Abd Semih who’s a native of Abeokuta said it was a great delight and happiness receiving the news of chieftaincy title conferred on him.

Speaking at the occasion, he said, “It is not surprising for the muslim community to deemed fit to confer this rare chieftaincy title on a distinguished and amiable Ustaz for his immense contribution towards humanity and islam.

“It is a well deserved honour and recognition for me My special appreciation goes to my mom my sheikhs , Fadilat Sheik Abdul Hameed Akinlawon Olore and Fadilat Sheik Kamiludeen Muhd Raji and to All Ogunyemis family.”

