  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

CEO Releases Debut EP ‘Before You Go To Bed’

Life & Style | 1 day ago

The year is not over yet, especially for the singer CEO, who is set to release his EP of sonorous music, titled Before You Go To Bed, directed at speaking to your body and soul.

From Edo State, Oriaifo Ehinomen Moses popularly known as CEO proudly wears his University of Benin confidence and has never been shy about his journey of self improvement and experimentation.

In an admirable attempt to explore further out the box, the 4 track EP is not only testament to his growth, but also a keen insight into the dynamics of sound.‘Before You Go To Bed’ merges soft vocals alongside smooth beats that make you want to sit back, and let it buzz through your mind and body.

CEO’s dedication to music and self-improvement made him explore several sounds over the years, before he found comfort in his own rhythm. Inspired by Bob Marley , 2Baba, Wizkid, Burna Boy and the awesome Wande Coal, the CEO’s debut EP reflects the sensational beauty that comes with reaching a comfortable space.

