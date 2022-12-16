Africa Prudential is Most Outstanding Company of the Year

Africa Prudential Plc, a leading business solutions and investor services firm in Nigeria, has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Company in the Cooperative Industry at the 4th National Cooperative Awards, Symposium and Exhibition.

The firm disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

Organised by the Cooperative Rating and Award Society of Nigeria, the award recognises companies that have brought innovation and creativity to support cooperative societies and developed solutions that add more value to the sector.

On receiving the award, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong, expressed gratitude to the organisers and members of staff.

He described the award as a testament to the strides the company makes to create value through innovative solutions that make life easier for members of the cooperative industry.

According to him, the company sees the cooperative society as a major player in the economic development of the country.

The Nigerian National Cooperative Award aims to enhance the awareness and further promotes co-operatives’ socio-economic impact, good governance and sustainable business model by demonstrating to governments, policymakers and development partners the socio-economic importance of cooperatives.