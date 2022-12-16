  • Friday, 16th December, 2022

2023: Nobody ‘ll Vote Without PVC, Says  INEC Commissioner

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

 Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

 The Kano Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission  (INEC) Ambassador Abdu Zango has reiterated that no one would be able to vote without his Permanent Voter Card (PVC) following allegations labeled against politicians of buying the voters card from the electorate.

The commissioner gave the warning while responding to questions from reporters at a stakeholders’ meeting yesterday  in Kano, warning that collecting of PVCs would be an effort in vain because only the owners will be able to use it to vote.

Ambassador Zango added that whosoever is caught with PVCs belonging to other people would face the wrath of the law accordingly.

He witnessed the incident of a person arrested with 367 PVCs from Gabasawa local government area of Kano state.

“The cards totalling 367 were said to belong to voters from the Yautar Registration Area.

“The matter was investigated by the police command and the culprit was arraigned before a court of law where judgment was delivered.

“The commission had received back the cards from Police custody and the cards are being redistributed to the rightful owners” he stated.

The commissioner further called on political parties to focus on issue-based campaigns devoid of violence, abusive, intemperate and slanderous language that could likely lead to breakdown of law and order.

He stated that Kano has the second highest number of registered voters in Nigeria and conducting free and fair elections will add value to democracy in Nigeria.

He assured the public that he will deliver a free and fair election with fairness and justice to all irrespective of political parties or other inclinations.

Responding on behalf of the police, the Kano Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Dauda, who was represented by Assistant Police Commissioner Daniel Amah , stated that investigation is on concerning alleged hate speech by some leading politicians in the state and will face the wrath of the law if found guilty.

He assured the public that police are working round the clock to ensure there is a hitch-free election in 2023.

