TTW Promotion record drops single ‘Bend Down’

By salami adeyinka

Totheworld Media Ltd, better known as TTW Promotion, have debuted their first single Bend Down’ off their upcoming album.

TTW Media Ltd is a full service PR, Brand and Talent agency based in Lagos, Nigeria

The CEO of TTW Media Ltd, Abiose Ahmed had earlier revealed their new single and album will be released on the 22nd of December.

This afrobeat song claimed the number 1 spot on its first day of release, it has also Claimed several numbers as many more people continue to discover this great tune.

