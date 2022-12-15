PPC Partners VisionSpring to Offer Free Eye Care to Lagos Community

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, PPC Limited a Nigerian engineering and infrastructure development company has partnered with VisionSpring to offer free eye screening and treatment to community members of the Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area.

The organisation during the Programme which took place recently revealed that the community members were provided with free eye tests, given recommended eye glasses and treatment for various eye ailments.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, PPC Limited, Ayodeji Grillo pointed out that the initiative was one of PPC’s numerous medical intervention initiatives aimed at raising awareness about the different types of vision impairment, encouraging regular eye screening as well as bringing free eye care services close to the people.

He further described the medical outreach as a means of giving back to the community around where PPC operates beyond the infrastructure development the company is renowned to provide.

“This is a partnership between PPC and VisionSpring to provide free screening and eye glasses for about 500 people in the Sura community.

“VisionSpring has built an impressive track record, making it the best fit for the partnership.

“This is an initiative that we are very keen on because as an infrastructure company, we are not just looking at hardware infrastructure but also talents and how to make them productive.

“We have gathered that If people have good eyesight, there is a higher chance at their productivity.

“Also, we are working towards how we can expand the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to cover other regions where PPC operates,” Grillo added.

Also speaking at the event, the Medical Officer of Health, Lagos Island East, Dr Onose Inino, encouraged the beneficiaries to make use of the free glasses they have been given, adding that those who did not require glasses would be given referral letters to hospitals in order to receive appropriate treatment.

Meanwhile the Business Development and Partnership Manager, VisionSpring, Tinuke Adeyinka, emphasized the crucial role the eye plays in the wellbeing of the body, advising beneficiaries to take proper care of their eyes.