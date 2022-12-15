  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Police Debunk Report of Old Naira Notes Stashed in  Barracks

Nigeria | 28 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has refuted reports that old naira notes were discovered in a police barracks in Wadata, Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a statement issued on December 13, 2022, by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, police investigators dispatched to the location recovered wasted papers in a shop near the Wadata Police Barracks in Makurdi.

She further stated that the shop owner, Mr. Isah Suleiman, was invited for interrogation, and presented a waste management licence provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Suleiman went on to say that the discarded papers were typically obtained from CBN and converted into mosquito repellents.

According to Anene, the probe has been extended to the CBN for confirmation.

Last Tuesday, information was received at A Police Division in Makurdi that hidden naira notes were recovered from a police barracks in Wadata.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.