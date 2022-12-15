Organization Renovates Health Centers to Tackle Blindness in Nigeria

Sightsavers, a charity organization fighting blindness in Nigeria, refurbished an eye health center and also supplied suitable Modern staff Quarters at General Hospital Shendam, Plateau State, to assist in addressing the issue of the growing number of community members in need of eye treatment.

Sightsavers, in collaboration with Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM) and the Plateau State Government, renovated a first-of-its-kind eye health facility in Shendam on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, which will serve the entire Plateau Southern Senatorial Zone as well as the nearby states of Nasarawa and Taraba.

Commissioner of Health Dr. Nimkong Ndam stated that the project, which cost millions of dollars, will increase the challenges faced by the Southern Zone of the state, where an estimated 994,000 people lack access to adequate eye health services, during the commissioning of the renovated facility donated to the Plateau State Government on Tuesday at General Hospital Shendam.

“Government in partnership with Sightsavers and Christoffel Blinden Mission International (CBMI) has renovated and equipped this eye health care unit that will provide comprehensive inclusive eye care services to cover the whole of the southern zone and other neighboring states,” he said.

The health commissioner continued by saying that the updated and outfitted eye unit will, going forward, increase access to eye care services and lower the risk of traveling to far-off areas to receive services.

According to Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, the Country Director of Sightsavers, they renovated the eye center with funds from CBM totaling close to N500 million, and they purchased N70 million in equipment for Shendam Eye Health Centre’s excellent procedures.

“ Sightsavers is working with governments, and other partners to improve access to eye health services and cataract surgery for people in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria. We have worked in Kaduna, Sokoto, Cross River, Kogi and other states.

Speaking on behalf of CBM International, Mr. Omoi Samuel, the country program manager, praised the state government’s efforts and asserted that the provision of eye health services is for public accessibility.

25 complimentary cataract operations were performed for villages during the commissioning.

After years of fighting the condition, Mama Grace Ishaya, 63, who received the free operation, was overjoyed and grateful to Sightsavers for making her smile.