NOGALSS Set to Eradicate Financial Illiteracy through Cooperative Society

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has concluded plans towards eradicating financial illiteracy through its multipurpose cooperative society.

NOGALSS is the national apex body which coordinates activities of all NGOs in the field of mass literacy, adult and non-formal education, as well as skills acquisition.

At a one-day NOGLASS cooperative leadership development conference and maiden educational annual awards of excellence and induction into the hall of

fame in Abuja, the National President of the group, Noah Emmanuel, said the economic transformation of many societies is often matched with the level of their financial educational development which is evident in the level of their life expectancy per capita income.

With the theme: ‘Building leadership capacity in financial literacy to access financial products’, Emmanuel said part of the contributions of NOGALSS was to support the government in executing the strategic financial inclusion.

Stressing that the group will use its support services for the attainment of the federal government policies on economic and financial empowerment, the president stated that it is a well-known fact that one of the basic causes of illiteracy is poverty, hence the need to establish a multipurpose cooperative society limited.

According to him, “Economic and financial empowerment is the heartbeat of every nation. It is therefore safe to say that financial literacy is the key to unveiling the potential of humans towards financial and economic development gearing towards self-reliance.

“It is a known fact that one of the basic causes of illiteracy is poverty. It is on this well acknowledged fact that the national executive council of NOGALSS after consultation thought out of the box to establish NOGALSS Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited with the main purpose of creating a veritable platform for financial and economic empowerment for members which will in turn reduce illiteracy occasioned by poverty to its barest minimum.”

