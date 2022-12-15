  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

How Binance is Accelerating Adoption, Education, Transparency across Africa

Business | 1 hour ago

Emma Okonji

Binance, a global leader in crypto and blockchain infrastructure, with established operations in Nigeria, has continued to experience immense growth across Africa, making it one of the fastest-growing regions for the company within the year.

Reviewing the company’s performance for the year, during its end of year dinner in Lagos recently, the Director, East Africa at Binance, Mr. Nadeem Anjarwalla, highlighted three key features: Adoption, Education and Transparency that shaped the business of Binance across Africa in 2022.

In the area of adoption, Anjarwalla, said: “As a leader in the blockchain industry, Binance has been key to innovating new products and services that enable financial accessibility and inclusivity for Africans. Notably, the company recorded a significant increase in Binance Pay users across the continent, highlighting its strong use case and continued uptake. Binance Gift Card also became available in Ghana, making it the first of its kind on the continent.”

He said in 2022, Binance expanded product offerings across multiple regions in the African continent, including Nigeria, where it  introduced a fiat gateway for the Nigerian Naira through Cashlink in October 2022, a development, he said, enabled Nigerian users to withdraw and deposit Naira directly to and from their wallets, enabling greater financial accessibility for African users.

“Overall, in 2022, our Africa team more than doubled in size, highlighting the company’s focus on the region, the holistic crypto-forward mindset of the continent, and a strong appetite across African nations for a transformational system that drives innovation and financial inclusion,” Anjarwalla, said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.