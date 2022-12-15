  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Globeleq Completes Share Transfer to CEHL

Globeleq, Africa’s leading independent power company, announced that after a review of its strategy and portfolio, Globeleq’s ownership interest in Globeleq Power Solutions Nigeria (GPSN) has transferred to Clean Energy Holdings Limited (CEHL).  

The transfer relates to a group of assets which serve commercial and industrial customers mostly in the southwest of Nigeria.

Globeleq and CEHL have worked closely together to complete the transfer, with minimal disruption to the GPSN business and its customers.  

Globeleq is the leading developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. Since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,500MW in 14 locations across 6 countries, with a further 722 MW in construction and more than 2,000 MW of power projects in development including further opportunities in Nigeria. 

The Clean Energy Group is a pioneer in the development of sustainable energy delivery in the Nigerian market with significant investments in natural gas utilization and solar hybrid installations.

 It has delivered over 450 MW of power plants in the past 20 years in multiple locations throughout Nigeria.

