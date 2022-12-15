Family of Two-year-old Seeks N5.875m for Heart Surgery

Rebecca Ejifoma

The family of two-year-old Ramadan Mayeleeke diagnosed with three holes in his heart is desperately seeking financials of N5,875,000 for a chest infection surgery to save his life.

According to the medical report made available to THISDAY, it showed that Mayeleeke was admitted to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) 17 months ago on account of the chest infection diagnosed from birth.

The report also noted that the paediatric team was managing the minor as a case of Secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection, small VSD and moderation PAH.

He was presented on account of recurrent chest infections noticed from birth and had been on anti-failure medications.

Our correspondent gathered that Mayeleeke was expected to undergo surgery for his condition at the Tristate Health Care System in Lagos State.

Some of the procedures which the two-year-old would undergo include preoperative evaluation, cardiac catheterisation and VSD closure amounting to N5.8m.

According to the child’s mother, Tolani Mayeleeke, “We have been facing endless difficulties since I gave birth to him. My son has been due for surgery since last November.”

Although she admitted that they have raised N800,000, Tolani appealed for more help. “I’m pleading with everyone to help me. I don’t want to lose my son. My baby finds it hard to breathe; he is always in pain due to the multiple holes in his heart. He is in discomfort,” she lamented.

Donations can be made to the child’s FCMB account number on 9321459015 Mayaleeke Ramadan.