Clina-Lancet Laboratories Marks 10 Years of Comprehensive Services in Nigeria



For a decade now, Clina-Lancet Laboratories has remained resolute about its drive to be the leading force in local medical diagnostics in Nigeria’s health space.

First, it prides itself as an organisation that offers the highest standards of pathology and biomedical services to patients and medical communities across the continent.

Owing to this, it mapped out strategic plans to provide Nigerians with the best medical diagnostic solutions at world-class standards to improve the quality of life of communities across the country through a comprehensive range of tests and service quality.

Therefore, to mark its 10th anniversary in Nigeria, Clina-Lacent Laboratories powered a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme where health professionals addressed some pressing challenges like health financing.

In her remarks, the MD of Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Dr Olayemi Dawodu noted that for a country to attain universal health coverage, financing its healthcare system is a critical determinant.

“We know that about 70 per cent of patients in Nigeria pay out of pocket. There is a still a lot of work to be done in putting initiatives in place for more affordable and accessible healthcare,” she emphasised.

According to Dawodu, donors and the government need to set up basic healthcare funds to help citizens access healthcare. “Apart from budgetary allocations, these are areas, we can now see that the government and the private sector are trying to synergise to ensure that the citizens can afford healthcare.”

Speaking also, the Business Development Manager/Healthcare Investment Advisory for Clina-Lancet, Temitope Ambrose recalled that medical experts have called for ways to ensure standardisation in the laboratory science space.

He added: “There are a lot of health enthusiasts that do not have access to the right funding, thereby unable to set up a kind of standard they will like to set up or use the kind of technology or modern equipment that is necessary for a startup healthcare organisation. However, in the medical laboratory space that we play, over the years there has been improvement and entrance.”

Meanwhile, the Clina-Lancet National Laboratory Manager, Dr Aliu Israel said the ISO15189 2022 version gives in for additional provisions for the capturing of the quality standard.

“When you understand the quality, you begin to look at it; how can we implement. The implementation of it is key,” he noted.

Israel, however, outlined some of the challenges including the ability to understand what is expected from them and the infrastructure and technology to ensure these are done.

Still, he expressed his worries over brain drain. “The way a lot of our experts which we have trained are moving out of the country calls for concerns.

He, therefore, suggested that the resource is used more efficiently in the country while at the same time removing financial barriers to resolving some of the challenges facing the healthcare system.