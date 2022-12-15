  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

AY Stitches Boss, Olujoye Ayodeji Turns 50 Today

Mary Nnah
Olujoye Ayodeji, the founder and creative director of the popular clothing line, AY Stitches has turned 50 today.


AY Stitches is a renowned tailoring and fashion design company with a fast-growing clothing line that serves an elite clientele across all walks of life.


A subsidiary of AY Stitches Investment Limited, AY Stitches Ventures has raised the standards of excellence and professionalism in the Nigerian fashion industry while staying ahead of the trends by deploying cutting-edge technology and a relentless commitment to continuous improvement.


The popular fashion designer has been in the fashion industry for more than two decades with his AY Stitches brand catering to the fashion needs of hundreds of both the upper crust and the middle class in society including notable Nollywood stars. His outfit also handles industrial wear including uniforms.


Dues to his vast experience, the seasoned fashion entrepreneur opened a training school about three years ago to transfer skills to upcoming fashion entrepreneurs to learn both the art and business of fashion.


The facility includes his brand flagship store as well as his mini-factory. Ayodeji, who is also the brand’s creative director is always on the cusp of cutting-edge trends and constantly keeps up with current fashion tastes. The creative entrepreneur’s fashion know-how is not just limited to creating but to every phase of designing to the final finishing.
And many fashion-forward personalities have experienced his bespoke designs.

