70% of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities Are Registered Voters in Nigeria – GAIN

The Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Grace Jerry says women, youth and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) constitute an overwhelming 70 percent of people registered during the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Executive Director made this known today at the public presentation of Governance Agenda for An Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN) 2022 saying Federal government should comply with 35% of appointive positions reserved for women, youth and PWD.

Mss. Jerry said “the President and State governments should commit to affirmative actions to ensure at least 5%of all political appointments are reserved for qualified persons with Disability and the Ministry of works, should rehabilitate or construct all state-owned public infrastructure to be accessible for PWD”

Grace speaking on behalf of GAIN partners – the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), Youth Hub Africa, says Federal and state governments should address the structural disadvantages that women with disabilities experience through sensitization programmes and redress the structural inequities that have kept them isolated, subordinated and discriminated against in the family and their communities.

In a goodwill message at the occasion, Kelley Jones, Senior Resident Director – National Democratic Institute says it will be a nice thing if the government can create a public database of information on the Nigeria labor market and make it available to the public to help combat information asymmetry.

In a goodwill message from United State Agency for International Development (USAID) by the Director Peace and Democratic Governance Office, Mr. Daniel Morris says it is nice to invest in raising young people’s understanding of regional integration, training them to use it to their advantage and doing away with non-tariff trade obstacles to open up new channels of commerce and distribution for Nigerian goods.

The unveiling of Governance Agenda for Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN) by most presidential candidates like Senator Rabiu Kwakwaso of NNPP, Mr. Peter Obi of LP and many other dignitaries accepted to implement the recommendations made by Nigeria’s women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in the Governance Agenda for an Inclusive Nigeria (GAIN)

The Women in Politics Forum (WIPF), Youth Hub Africa and Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) commissioned and produced national priority agendas of women, youth and persons with disabilities to be used as an advocacy tool in the upcoming 2023 general election and beyond the election period.