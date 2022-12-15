 22Bet Links up with Kwara United 

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Continuing its aggressive strategy to become top of mind among Nigerian bettors, 22Bet recently unveiled a one-year trial partnership with Kwara United, one of the promising clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Explaining its choice, Mr. Adebayo Olusegun Ajala, Head, Local Brand Sponsorship and Partnership, 22Bet Nigeria noted that his company was impressed with the performance of Kwara United in the last season: The Ilorin-based team advanced beyond the preliminary stages of the continental football contest and also did well in the local league.

According to Ajala, 22Bet was motivated by this show of brilliance. He said it was significant that 22Bet chose to work with Kwara United in a deal that will be of mutual benefit to both companies; as it will enhance brand visibility for the Sports Betting company and the football club.

Describing Kwara United as one of the best teams in the NPFL, the Director Marketing of 22Bet, Mr. Babalola Oladapo noted that the deal with the ‘Harmony Boys’ was the beginning of good things between his company and the team.

Emphasizing an urgent area of need, the Chairman of Kwara United, Mr. Clement Kumbi Titiloye appealed to 22Bet to renovate the club’s training pitch, while expressing hope that with the partnership, fans and lovers of the club should watch out for the new-look of Kwara United next season.

He declared that the partnership between 22Bet and Kwara United confirms that both companies share values and attributes like accuracy, mobility and focus.