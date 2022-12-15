2023: NSCDC Inaugurates Anti-Corruption Unit to Monitor Personnel

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr, Abubakar Audi, has inaugurated a special unit, Corps’ Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) to monitor his men during the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

At the inauguration ceremony of the ACTU heads at the Corps headquarters in Abuja, Audi also charged the unit to enlighten both NSCDC personnel and civilians about the need for integrity, especially during the election.

He said: “This ceremony could not have been fixed at a better time than this. The country is preparing for elections and this ACTU personnel, after induction, would help us enshrine integrity in the conduct of personnel in the election period.

“They would enlighten both NSCDC personnel and civilians about the need for integrity, as well as the Anti-Corruption stance of the Corps for the elections.”

Audi, who also declared the NSCDC’s zero tolerance for corruption, said: “From the inception of this administration, we made it clear that we will do things as transparently as statutorily required.”

He said his administration had dismantled favouritism and other crass sentiments in the corps while also promoting competence and professionalism.

He said: “I am certain that these inaugurated ACTU heads, led by Commandant Remi Ekundayo, will justify the confidence the corps has invested in them through hard work and humility in carrying out their duties and functions as required by ACTU Standing Order.”

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, commended the efforts of the Corps in joining the fight against corruption, saying this effort contributed to the rating of the Corps on the 2022 EICS deployment.

He disclosed that the Corp had a score of 75.5 per cent which connotes substantial compliance and ranked 38th position out of the 260 MDAs assessed.

He charged the ACTU heads to effectively discharge their duties, adding that: “Do not betray the confidence reposed in you avoid any questionable act given the strategic role you are expected to play.”