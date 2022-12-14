Winners Emerge in SuperYogo Child of the Year Competition

Winners have emerged in the second edition of the SuperYogo Child of the year competition. The campaign is aimed at not only developing and equipping children at learning but also supporting them with the nourishment to boost brain function needed to achieve their dreams.

This year’s edition of the competition was focused on essay writing and generated huge interest as well as participation. The number and quality of entries from participants also ensured that it remained very competitive.

To stand a chance of winning, participants had to be in the age range of 6 – 13 years and write a descriptive essay on the topic: ‘In what way can the Nigerian Child be empowered to be unstoppable’. The competition ran for four weeks and had a winner emerge weekly.

Brand Manager, SuperYogo, Abimbola Odimayo-Olabode, congratulated the winners of this year’s SuperYogo Child of the Year competition. She expressed optimism that the campaign will resonate with kids across Nigeria by encouraging them to achieve their immense potential.

“Through the SuperYogo Child of the Year competition, we will encourage and reward the ever growing number of children that have made SuperYogo their preferred frozen sweetened yoghurt brand of choice. By offering nourishing goodness that supports brain & body function, SuperYogo will continue to play an integral role in their development and reward them for excellence” she stated