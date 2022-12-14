Universal Insurance Wins Pearl Award

Underwriting firm, Universal Insurance Plc, has won the Pearl award for listed company with the highest earnings yield in 2022.

The insurer was announced winner by the organisers of the award at a ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Managing Director/ CEO of the company, Ben Ujoatuonu, commenting on the award, expressed appreciation of the Board, Management and Staff of Universal Insurance Plc on the recognition, saying the feat remains a call for more work.

“The Board of Governors of the PEARL Awards Nigeria congratulated Universal Insurance Plc for emerging as winner of the prestigious 2022 Listed company with the highest earnings yield.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State who was an investment banker, commended the effort of the organisers, lauding the credibility and essence of the PEARL Awards over the years.

“It is an award that has remained credible and steadfast at promoting the capital market. I want to specially commend the organisers, and everyone present here. We need the funding and the stability of the capital market even as public administrators to be able to deal with and have long-term funding.”

Commenting, the President, PEARL Awards, Tayo Orekoya, said the 2022 PEARL Awards with the theme: “Sustaining Excellence Through Tenacity (SETT)”, reflects the current realities of the PEARL Awards, Corporates and Capital Markets, locally and globally.

He said, “Over the years we have built and sustained a legacy through the PEARL Awards and this is attested to by the high reputation and credibility which corporate Nigeria and other stakeholders ascribe to the Awards Project for its impartiality and reliance on verifiable indices to determine the yearly winners.”

It recognised and rewarded key players in the capital market with outstanding performances despite headwinds.

The PEARL Awards played host to dignitaries, quoted companies, and strategic players across various sectors in the capital market.