SON Puts Global Substandard, Falsified Industry at $4.3trn

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has estimated that the global substandard and falsified products’ industry stood at $4.3 trillion as at 2021.

The Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, disclosed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, during the Golden Jubilee celebration of the agency.

He said the overwhelming figure justified the need for a robust collaboration between SON and the industrial sector to fight the scourge.

He however urged industries to invest substantially in brand protection activities, to safeguard their intellectual property and associated brands against counterfeiters, copyright pirates and producers of substandard products.

“Be rest assured that, we are determined to rid our marketplace of these substandard and falsified products. It is said that quality is a journey without a destination,” he added.

Salim stated that SON and the industrial sector must undertake this journey together.

“The journey is necessary in order to industrialise Nigeria, create jobs and wealth, alleviate poverty, reduce” restiveness, minimise threats to our national security and achieve the fullness of our potentials,” the DG noted.

In his remark, the pioneer DG of the agency Brigadier General Anthony D. Etukudo (rtrd) said Nigeria could no longer tolerate fake goods/products, in the markets, because they cause sudden and unexpected deaths, urging manufacturers to work in collaboration with SON, to be partners in progress.

“To fight production and importation of fake and substandard goods, I had to travel to Taiwan to confront their manufacturers. I initiated the policy of burning of fake/substandard goods as cables in Nigeria,” he explained and affirmed that SON meant well for Nigeria.

The pioneer DG noted that the danger of production of fake/standard goods was that when consumers reject the goods, the profit of the company dwindles, until it begins to face bankruptcy and gradually winds up, thereby sacking all the workers.

“The mark of SON makes your products /goods most trusted, acceptable and sellable in the country and beyond,” he explained.

The Chairman of the event, who was also the Managing Director /Chief Executive Officer CEO, of LA Sien Bottling Company, Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs in her presentation, stated that SON, had so far fulfilled its mandate, by ensuring that only quality products are produced and presented to the market.

Represented by Mrs. Young Harry, Lulu-Briggs said: “SON has been rated number one, for promoting quality products. We appeal to all stakeholders for quality goods’ production.”