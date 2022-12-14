Shun Tribal, Religious Politics, Emulate Yakowa, Amb. Lolo Urges Nigerians  

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

At the tenth year remembrance of former governor of Kaduna state, Patrick Yakowa, Nigerians were urged to shun tribe and religion as a way of ensuring development.

Also, former governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Seriake Dickson gave insight into how he escaped death, explaining that he flew the same naval chopper helicopter that exploded and killed former Chief of Defence State, Patrick Aziza and late Patrick Yakowa same day.

In his lecture at the occasion titled “the Prerogative of Choice: Its implication for national unity” by Ambassador Bulus Lolo, he urged Nigerians to emulate the selfless and humble lifestyle of Patrick Yakowa who did not allow religious and tribe to becloud his sense of judgement as governor of Kaduna.

According to the guest lecturer, “as Nigerians go to elect new leaders next year, let that statesmanship legacies of Patrick Yakowa of relegating religion and tribe to the background guide us as we cast our votes.

“The man in whose memory that we gather here guide us to ensure we vote a leader where religion and tribe will not be the determining factor.”

He appealed to Nigerians to embrace secularism in place of religion and tribalism, describing the two as the evil that is always against development .

He described late Patrick Yakowa who died on December 15, 2022 in Okoroba, Bayelsa state as a detribalised Nigerian who is humble and engaged politics from a non religious stand, despite that he is a Christian from southern Kaduna.

Ambassador Lolo said that unless religion and ethnicity is relegated to the background in multi diverse country like Nigeria, that it would be difficult to achieve development.

In his comments at the occasion, the former governor of Kaduna state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi described his former deputy governor as a humble and a dedicated Nigerian who destiny rose through the ranks and died untimely.

Senator Makarfi said he introduced Yakowa to politics where he rose speedily, but also the same destiny that saw his rise also saw his death.

The minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pallen Tallen also described late Yakowa as a man whose lifestyle typified humility and nothingness

She urged all to ensure to live a life that would be emulated by humanity for the good deeds.

Speaking at the occasion , Senator Dickson narrated how he flew in the chopper from the hometown of Toronto Douglas to Yenogoa and later Port Harcourt only to be informed by his aides of the explosion that eventually killed Aziza and Yakowa.

Dickson said that though Yakowa was dead, he still remains a friend of Bayelsa state.