  • Wednesday, 14th December, 2022

Osinbajo Presides over FEC Meeting 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is  presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo is standing in for President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in Washington, the Unites States capital, to attend a weeklong United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

The meeting, holding at the Council Chambers, kicked off with the National Anthem following the arrival of the vice-president at 10:05am. 

The opening prayers were said by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and his Power counterpart, Abubakar Aliyu.

The meeting is physically being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Seven ministers also in attendance are Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Ministers of State for Labour and Employment, Keyamo; Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum; Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba; Health, Joseph Ekumankama and Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri.

Other ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

