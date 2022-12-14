Okowa Advises Omo-Agege on Issue-based Campaign, Warns against Falsehood, Blackmail 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to focus on issue-based campaign and stop casting aspersion on him.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifejika gave the advice while addressing a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja in reaction to issues raised by Omo-Agege at a political rally in the state.

Ifejika recalled that at a rally in Delta Omo-Agege alleged that the PDP since 1999 had not developed Delta while also distorting some fact about 13 per cent derivation money Federal Government approved to be paid to the state.

He said that what Delta people expected of Omo-Agege was to tell them what he would do for them according to his manifesto and not to misinform them.

“What it expected is that you should tell the electorate what you’re going to do, by way of manifesto.

“If you don’t have one just continue to tell them what you think you want to do for them and convince them.”

Ifejika also advised Omo-Agege to be prepared to meet PDP governorship candidate, Sherrif Oborevwori, who he described as a graasroots politician loved by the people of the state.

He described comment by Omo-Agege that PDP has not done anything for the Deltans since 1999 as laughable.

“In Bomadi he told them that the PDP administration in Delta since 1999 has not developed the Delta, or done anything for anybody, saying that’s why he wants to run for the governorship.

“Fair enough, but he was quick to remind them that the bridge we call it a Bomadi bridge that links Bomadi town with other communities was done by the former governor of the state Chief James Ibori.

“Ibori didn’t belong to AD or SDP as a political party that time, go back to data. He was a member of the PDP and he remains a member of PDP till today,” Ifejika said.

The governor’s spokesman said that after Ibori was another PDP governor, Dr Emmanuel Oduaghan, who also did much in the development of Delta state.

His achievements according to Olisa include the construction of airport and stadium in Asaba.

He said while Okowa improved on the projects initiated by the former PDP governors, he also initiated and completed projects in all parts of the state, with much impact on the economy and people of the state.

These according to Ifejika include the construction of 2.9 kilometer road at the costa area of Bomadi, for the first time in the history of any governor.

He said in Orogun community alone, the community where Omo-Agege hails from, Okowa administration had constructed eight roads, excluding those constructed by former administration.

These according to him include Imoje road, Orogun link road, Aragor-Orogun Road and others.

He added that the governor also built multi billion naira marker floating on water that would be inuagurated in January.

“The trans Ode-Ishekiri-Warri link road, is like a ring road there are 19 short bridges on that road. It is in a coastal area.

“In Omo-Agege area of Ugelli North there are 30 completed projects by Okowa administration alone. Not even previous administrations.

“In Omo-Agege Federal constituency, Delta Central Okowa has more than 150 completed projects.

“Today it is on record that we have more than 2000 km of roads in Delta. How many governments in this country have that as roads constructed?

“We have about 1,036,036 km of trains. It is not an accident that Okowa is dubbed road master. He didn’t … them. He earned it,” he said.

Ifejika also denied the claim that the state government collected N270 billion 13 per cent derivation money approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the state.

“First, it is not up to N260 billion. It was first N270 billion. And that money came out of refund of 13 per cent derivation to Niger Delta states.

“It is not true that the money had been there previous administrations refused to pay.”

He explained that it was the commissioners of finance in Niger Delta States going through the books of NNPC records that discovered the money, made case to Federation Account Allocation Committee and was approved by the Federal Executive Council.

He also explained that after some negotiations by states involved, the Delta money dropped to N240 billion.

He also explained that contrary to claim that the money had been paid, federal government said it was going pay it quarterly over a period of five years.

He added that while some government in their wisdom went ahead and took the money off fronts, Delta state government in its wisdom decided that the money should be collected in installment as paid by the federal government.

Ifejika said that because of incessant increase in inflation rates in the country, Okowa approached the State House of Assembly to seek for N150 billion to complete critical projects.

“Even the N150 billion that was sought, Delta did not collect it.”

Ifejika expressed optimism that there was no way APC can take over Delta in 2023 because the state remained PDP and the party had done so well for the people.

“Delta is a PDP state because PDP has done well for the people, they have continued to keep faith with the government.

“Oborevwori has been the speaker of the House of Assembly in Delta for the past five years.

“If he wasn’t doing well, I’m sure the impeachment that got round some parts of the country’s Houses of Assembly would have caught him.

“He has been in government since 1999 and now speaker, his records are there,” he explained