Morocco v France: We Are Hungry for More, Says Regragui 

Kick-off: 8pm

Date: December 14

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Morocco’s Head Coach, Walid Regragui, has warned that the Atlas Lions are not contented with merely making history as first African team to reach the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup but to become the ultimate winner of the trophy.

Morocco are playing defending champions France tonight at the Al Bayt Stadium for a place in the final of Qatar 2022 scheduled for this Sunday. The Atlas Lions will also become the first team from outside Europe and South America to reach the final if they defeat the cup holders.

Speaking yesterday at a pre-match conference ahead of the second semi-final clash, Regragui insisted that the Atlas Lions are not satisfied with merely reaching the Last 4 but to go all the way to the title.

“If we are happy just to reach semi-final and some see that as enough, I don’t agree,” began Regragui. “If you get to the semi-finals and you are not hungry then there is a problem.”

He stressed that the best team in the tournament, Brazil, have crashed and that the title was open for all the teams at this stage of the tournament.

“The best team in the tournament, Brazil is already out. We are an ambitious team and we are hungry. But I don’t know if that will be enough,” observed the ambitious coach who took charge of the team barely months before the Atlas Lions arrived here in Qatar.

Perhaps buoyed by the impressive credential the North African Lions have chalked up here which include defeating both Spain and Portugal in the knockout stage, Regragui said that there was no reason an African team cannot become the champion having come this far.

“We want Africa to be top of the world, but we will have to be strong to progress. We are not the favourites but we are confident – maybe that makes me mad, crazy? A bit of crazy can be good,” he added.

“Everyone might think we are tired, they said that before the last games too, you can’t be tired in a World Cup semi. Yes, we are still hungry,” he added.

The Moroccan gaffer admitted his team passed through a difficult route to the semi-final.

“We had perhaps the most difficult route to the semis. Every round people thought we would get knocked out but we are still here and we are going to fight to the end,” Regragui said despite the injury problems some of his key players are facing.

He said there was no decision yet on the fitness of his skipper and key central defender, Romain Saiss.

The good news, however, for the African team is the arrival of injured Morocco midfielder, Amine Harit, who plays for Marseille in the French Ligue 1.

Harit, 25, was originally chosen to play at the World Cup but got injured one week before the start of the tournament. He arrived in Qatar on Monday to be with the team for their semi-final against France today.

He was welcomed by teammates, several of whom posted pictures with him on social media on Monday.

The Marseilles player has moved in with the squad at their base in Doha here and was continuing his treatment for a knee injury with the Moroccan medical staff.

Morocco’s captain Romain Saiss posted a photo on Instagram featuring him and Harit, writing: “Finally among us … May God heal you … This adventure is also yours.”

Harit suffered a serious cruciate ligament sprain in his left knee playing for Olympique de Marseille against Monaco in Ligue 1 on November 13, days before he was due to depart to the World Cup.

Morocco made history by becoming the first nation from Africa and the Arab world to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after pulling off shock victories against Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages. They also topped their group following an unbeaten run.

But against the defending champions, it is going to be a different ball game altogether.