Morocco, France Clash Live on DStv, Gotv 

Morocco will be aiming to continue their fairy tale run when they face defending champions, France, in the second semi-final match today. The match will be live on World Cup Central (DStv channel 202 and GOtv channel 33), at 8pm.

Morocco became the first African country to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup after beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The North Africans remain unbeaten in the tournament and have the best defensive record, having conceded just one goal.

France also became the first defending champion since Brazil in 1998 to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, courtesy of their 2-1 victory over England in the quarterfinals. They are on course to be the first country in 60 years to retain the trophy.

French Striker, Kylian Mbappe, is the tournament highest goal scorer with five goals. The Atlas Lion’s Coach, Walid Regragui said it will be a mistake to focus on Mbappe. “I am not going to try and set up any particular tactical plan to counter Kylian,” he said.

“France also has other good players. (Antoine) Griezmann is on top of his game and playing well between the lines and Ousmane Dembele is also a perfect complement to Mbappe on the other wing.

“If we just focus on Mbappe that will be a mistake. They are world champions, with world-class players and they will be going for it with all they got. We need to focus on what we can do to cause problems for France,” he added.

The pay television channel stressed that all the football actions will be live on DStv and GOtv in HD and with the commentary options in Pidgin English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.