Lawmakers’ Wives Endorse Tinubu





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 elections, wives of federal lawmakers, under the umbrella of House of Representatives Members’ Spouses Association (HORMSA) have endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Salamatu Gbajabiamila, gave the commitment when she led the group to pay a courtesy call on the Chairman of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Campaign Team, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

She said a country such as Nigeria requires a visionary leader in the mould of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila noted that Tinubu’s track record of supporting and prioritising women makes his campaign promises regarding equitable representation believable.

She said: “In 1999, when Asiwaju became Lagos State governor, it was not the norm to carry women along so strongly, but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not think that only men were capable of fixing Lagos. He recognised and demonstrated that women are not insignificant.

“With you and Asiwaju’s record, we have no doubt that women will be given more space to thrive if he is elected to office. Asiwaju believes in our capacity. He recognises our strength and value. He knows democracy is incomplete if women are excluded. This is why we can rely on his promise to increase women’s participation to at least 35% of all government positions. If Asiwaju says he is promising that women will be adequately represented in government appointments, we believe him,” she noted.

“No nation is perfect and we can all agree that there are many challenges in Nigeria. This is why we need a visionary with a proven track record to elevate our nation. We have seen Asiwaju turn around a dwindling economy and a highly insecure Lagos into a thriving economy and a much more improved security scenario; a prosperous state that we can all appreciate.”

Gbajabiamila noted that they have every reason to believe that if given the opportunity, Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima could contribute to improving Nigeria.

Responding, Tinubu appreciated the legislators’ wives for the show of solidarity, adding that her husband would build on the positive developments recorded during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration if elected.

She further urged the women to contribute to the campaign via grassroots engagements.

“If the Tinubu/Shettima ticket is given this glorious opportunity, I think we will be able to see more of the foundation laid by the Buhari administration. There will be a lot of work, we need you all to continue to work and to help us with the door-to-door campaign,” she said.