Lagos Table Tennis League Finals Hold Dec. 18 

Eight teams made of four men and four women will slug it out for the jackpot prize money at the finals of the Lagos Table Tennis League taking place on Sunday, December 18 at the Indoor Hall of the National Stadium in Surulere.

The league is organized by the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) with support from friends of table tennis with the sole aim of unearthing talents for the state.

The league started last month with over 15 teams battling for places in the grand finale.

According to the chairman of LSTTA Tunji Lawal, the finals would have all the elements of finals as top teams battle against themselves in their bid to share the jackpot prize money.

Already, 28 teams competed in a three-week qualifying match with the top four advancing to the finals which promise to be explosive with some of the stars at the just concluded National Sports Festival expected to be in action.

“We are excited with what we saw during the qualifying matches because some young players came through and they showed what they can do against their senior counterparts. We cannot ignore them, and we hope the finale will also help to identify new players. The finals will have the best competing against themselves in a one-day tournament with the top teams in men’s and women’s events playing against themselves in the final,” Lawal said.

Teams expected to be in contention for the title in the men’s event include Quadri Aruna 1 and 2, High Endourology, and Moscalino, while the teams in the women’s division are Royal Peace, Ozone, Quadri Aruna 2, and High Endourology.