Gbajabiamila Salutes Wike at 55, Describes him as Patriotic Democrat

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has rejoiced with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on his 55th birthday.

The Speaker, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said Wike has contributed to Nigeria’s democracy and proven in the last 55 years he spent on earth that he was one Nigerian full of patriotism.

He said as the governor in the last seven and a half years, Wike has executed people-oriented programmes and projects, one of which he, the Speaker was invited to commission.

Gbajabiamila wished Wike many fruitful years in good health and God’s protection.

