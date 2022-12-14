  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

Enterprise Life Assurance: We have Mandate to Meet Changing Customer Needs

Business | 58 mins ago

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Enterprise Life Insurance Mrs. Funmi Omo, has said that the company’s mandate was to meet changing customer needs with new offerings, enhance interactions and build trusted relationships and strategic alliances.

Omo stated this while hosting Lagos insurance brokers at the secretariat of NCRIB in Lagos.

She said the underwriting firm recognised and appreciated the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but as trusted business advisors and partners.

“Enterprise Life is excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Launched in March 2021, Enterprise Life is on a mission to reframe the way Nigerians see life insurance by making it an appealing proposition that is easy to accept, embrace and adopt as part of life’s necessities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.