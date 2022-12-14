Enterprise Life Assurance: We have Mandate to Meet Changing Customer Needs

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer Enterprise Life Insurance Mrs. Funmi Omo, has said that the company’s mandate was to meet changing customer needs with new offerings, enhance interactions and build trusted relationships and strategic alliances.

Omo stated this while hosting Lagos insurance brokers at the secretariat of NCRIB in Lagos.

She said the underwriting firm recognised and appreciated the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but as trusted business advisors and partners.

“Enterprise Life is excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Launched in March 2021, Enterprise Life is on a mission to reframe the way Nigerians see life insurance by making it an appealing proposition that is easy to accept, embrace and adopt as part of life’s necessities.