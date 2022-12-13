Terminal Africa to Provide Simplify Logistics Solutions for SMEs

Logistics serves a crucial function in the promotion of commerce and trade. By linking different value-creating touchpoints through transportation and order processing solutions, logistics promote business reach and enable the flow of goods that engenders economic growth.

All too often, these logistical solutions are geared towards servicing the needs of big corporations and multinationals that require complex solutions to sustain their large-scale operations. In Nigeria, as in most economies, big corporations make up a small portion of the business ecosystem, as SMEs account for around 96% of all ventures.

The prevalence and growth of SMEs, therefore, require solutions that can facilitate activities of small and medium-sized businesses, such as last-mile deliveries at low-cost, differentiated, and multi-layered services, accommodate digitalisation and automation and support retail strategies. In essence, logistical services should be scalable, accessible and empower SMEs to contribute to the digital economy.

A software firm that facilitates both local and global commerce through scalable technology-based solutions is already leading the way in expanding logistics services to accommodate SMEs.

Terminal Africa provides a world-class platform to enable SMEs to arrange deliveries, compare shipping rates, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers. In order to achieve this, the platform operates a multi-tier delivery system that provides access to logistical services for businesses regardless of their scale of operation.

Besides the discounts and free features available on the Terminal platform, SMEs can shop for the exact scale of services that are suitable to their need without having to make unnecessary investments to acquire access to those that are not needed.

The solution by Terminal Africa enables businesses to operate efficiently and tailor services to address the specific needs of SMEs and not just those of large corporations.

Most importantly, Terminal Africa is an impact-driven startup, implementing digital technology in providing services to its subscribers and simplifying logistics solutions for participating SMEs all over Africa.

