Suspected  Thugs Attack, Raze PDP’s Campaign Office in Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Suspected political hoodlums in the early hours of yesterday attacked the campaign office of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State, Jibrin Barde, destroyed and set it ablaze.

However, in a swift reaction to the development, the state government has absolved itself from any complicity in the attack, urging the PDP to look elsewhere for the people that attacked the office.

THISDAY checks revealed that the yet-to-be identified arsonists who are believed to be members of the opposition parties in the state attacked the building for the second time in four months having carried out similar attack in August this year before the state government, through its agents, bulldozed the structure claiming security reasons.

A member of the Campaign Council wrote: “Good morning gentlemen of the Fourth Estate. There was an attack on the building housing the Barde Campaign Organisation in the early hours of today (Monday) by political thugs suspected to be that of the sinking APC, setting ablaze the building and destroying

property.

“The cowardly attack on this edifice, one of many in the last months, further affirmed the present government’s stand on violence and destruction, a threat to the fragile peace of the state, which must vehemently be rejected by all and sundry.“The PDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Muhammad Jibrin Barde, has on different occasions rejected violence and political thuggery, stressing the need to engage the resourceful Gombe youths in a meaningful pursuit. The good people of Gombe State are hereby prompted to reject this act of oppression on the ballot in 2023.”

According to him, “The Barde Agenda rests on securing the lives and property of the people, equal opportunities for the youths and women, rapid infrastructural development and providing a level playing ground for the opposition devoid of any undue oppression.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command confirmed the incident promising however that everything humanly possible will be done to ensure that the perpetrators were arrested and brought to justice.

The Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, told THISDAY on phone that: “Yes, we received the report and our men swiftly went to the scene of the incident. The state Commissioner of Police has already directed for a discreet investigation into the matter.”