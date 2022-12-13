Omo-Agege: I’ll Establish Tertiary Institution in Ijawland

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that his administration would establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland if elected as governor in 2023.

Omo-Agege, who is the incumbent deputy president of the Senate, also promised to connect Bomadi and its environs to the national grid to end the aged-long darkness being experienced in the local government area.

He said this when the APC’s ward-to-ward campaign train visited Bomadi Council yesterday.

Omo-Agege, who lamented the state of the collapsing Ohoror/Bomadi Bridge and access roads in the council, said that his administration would address them urgently when elected as governor.

The Delta-central federal lawmaker lamented that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa abandoned the people of Bomadi and other Ijaw communities despite their contribution to the state’s revenue.

He promised to change the situation and elevate the urban status of Bomadi as one of the commercial cities in the state by attracting development to the council.

He said: “I want to assure you my good people of Bomadi Council that with Bola Tinubu as the President, I will fix the Bomadi, Gbaregolor, Akugbene and Ohoror/Bomadi Bridges.

“I will fix the roads that have failed. The only existing bridges and roads still existing in Bomadi were done by former Governor James Ibori.

“Recently, the Catholic Bishop of Bomadi spoke with me and appealed that I should use my good office to ensure that Bomadi is connected to the national grid.

“Bomadi has been in darkness for too long. Let me assure that Bomadi will be connected to the Ughelli 33KVA line to ensure that Bomadi is linked to the national grid.”

Omo-Agege appealed to the people of Bomadi and Delta Ijaw people to vote for him, stressing that he would keep every promise he has made to the people of the state if elected as governor.

He also decried the lack of higher institution in Ijawland and vowed that “under my administration, we’ll establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland to bring education to the people of Ijaw. The promises I am making to you today can only be possible if you vote for me, Tinubu and other APC candidates who will actualise the yearnings of our people.”

Addressing the mammoth crowd of APC supporters at Bomadi and Tuomo 1, the Delta State Chairman of APC, Mr. Omeni Sobotie, said that the Okowa-led government had not done any project that is worth N1 billion in the past seven and half years.

Sobotie said that an APC-led government of Senator Omo-Agege would address the aged-long marginalisation and underdevelopment of the area if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Also speaking at the various wards visited, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director-General of Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Mr. Godsday Orubebe, charged the people of Ijaw nation to overwhelmingly vote for Senator Omo-Agege and other APC’s candidates in the elections.

Orubebe, who spoke in Ijaw language, told cheering supporters that an Omo-Agege-led government would not disappoint the Ijaw people if elected as governor, saying that Omo-Agege would establish a higher institution in Ijawland.