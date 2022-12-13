Okowa’s Senior SA on Security Resigns

Sylvester Idowu

Sylvester Idowu in Warri



A Special Assistant to Delta State governor and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on Security, Alaowei Promise Lawuru, popularly known has resigned his appointment.

Lawuru, who is also known as ‘Master Black’, is one of Governor Okowa’s strong men in the Delta creeks, said he was resigning his appointment owing to the marginalisation of his Egbema people by successive government in the state.

The former ex-militant from Ogbinbiri community of Egbema kingdom in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state announced his resignation yesterday at a press conference

He said he had decided to ditch the Okowa’s government because “God has given him a direction to pursue his political career.”

The ex-militant leader, who however, scored Okowa high on security, noted that the continued neglect and marginalisation of the Egbema Kingdom was the principal reason he was leaving the government.

He said: “Egbema kingdom has become a proverbial envelope that the readers discard after reading or taking the letter inside. When they are seeking a position, they will all run to us, but as soon as they gain power, they forget us, but 2023 is not going to be business as usual, our people will vote wisely and their vote will count.”

The copy of the resignation letter given to THISDAY indicated that his decision was purely personal to further his career.

Extract from the letter which is dated 6th December 2022 reads: “I write to resign my appointment as Special Assistant (Security) to the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.”

“My decision is taken out of personal conviction to further my career.

“I thank His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for the opportunity given me to serve our Dear state as Special Assistant (Security). This opportunity is no doubt has widened my horizon in the affairs of government.”

“I also thank my political associates and friends for their support while on this special assignment. Yours Sincerely, Alaowei Promise Lawuru.”

Lawuru also assured his supporters in Delta and beyond that, his resignation from Okowa’s administration doesn’t mean that he has quit politics. He added that God will show him the new direction to take, but he is prepared to “play politics of conscience with the fear of God.”