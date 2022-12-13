Lagos Judiciary Commences E-swearing for E-filing Processes

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Kazeem Alogba, has ordered the commencement of e-swearing for e-filing of processes.

This was made known in a Notice signed by the Chief Registrar of the court, Mr Tajudeen Elias, and made known to newsmen recently.

The Notice also highlighted the mandatory requirements needed by deponents, legal counsel, litigants and citizens that would be participating in the e-swearing. According to the Notice, it was highly required that all participants connected to the video conferencing session (Zoom/Skype) using a laptop or tablet, but if none of these are available, and phone is the available option, the following requirements must still be met, though the session quality might be decreased.

The Notice reads: “ALL deposition documents MUST be sent to specified locations via email, or as advised by the Commissioner for Oaths referencing the suit number prior to the Zoom/Skype appointment.

“All participants must get a quiet place with a solid background, no noise and distractions.

“A good and stable Internet connection—WiFi or mobile data, is also an indispensable requirement.

“Participants must have electronic copies of the deposition documents on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and must have reliable access to the email used to request the e-Swearing appointment.

The Notice also states that, all participants might need to send and receive documents via instant file transfer/email during the Zoom/Skype sessions