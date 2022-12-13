Kpee Will do Wonders In Coming Months; Music Creative – Enu Jacobs

Enu Jacobs, A Music Excutive and The Manager to Okoro Ogjenekpabor Joshua Popularly Known as Kpee a singer cum performer

From topping acclaimed music charts to gaining global recognition, Nigerian music has gone beyond the shores of our nation to penetrate into the minds and hearts of people and places outside our continent.

The music executive has worked with others notable Names which has made the acceptance of Afrobeats and has had a huge impact on streaming of Nigerian music.

Kpee has witnessed immense growth and mastery of his art, a culmination of which is from the success of our music industry growth over the past 10yrs said Enu Jacobs.

Enu Also stated that Kpee a product of the Voice Nigeria Reality TV Show has gain more global audience from his Recent Released EP and has Attributed the Growth to the way Nigerian Music Market has Evolved over the Pass Years and he also stated that it will do more good to lots of arts and Creatives coming from the industry in the coming years.

Enu Jacobs Stated That “Afrobeats as we all know has transcended borders and evolved into a global sound. Massive shout out to our shining stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Omah lay. Not forgetting our pioneers 2Baba,PSquare, D’Banj and others.We now know that music made in Lagos and other part of Nigerian can get everywhere in the world and be certified platinum in the US literally.

According to him, “Music is a language spoken globally, our sound infiltrates the globe through telecommunication; every second different Nigerian artist’s songs are streamed worldwide. Quality production starts from the equipment being used by musicians and producers, with the right tools to produce crisp and clear songs artists put out to the world. I believe we will receive more international awards.”