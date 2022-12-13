ICBC to Float University, Inducts New Members

The Institute of Certified Business Consultants (ICBC), has stated it will soon float a university.

The President of ICBC, Mr Emmanuel Utomi Ayele, who diclosed this at the 2022 induction ceremony of the ICBC in Lagos recently, noted that the institute has concluded its plans towards establishing a university.

Ayele noted that ICBC Nigeria, is an affiliate of ICBC Canada/USA, adding that the Institute has a worldwide membership of business professionals.

He explained that the Institute is saddled with the responsibility of providing quality Education, Training, Consultancy, and Research & Development services in Business Management to the citizens at a higher standard to boost the Nigerian Economy.

He pointed out that ICBC is a non-profit professional body for business professionals from all fields of learning.

In his words, “We have a growing global presence with a strong focus on professional values and high ethical standards, and the opportunity for study and career advancement in the field of business consulting.

“The Institute under the ongoing Window of Opportunity for Nigerian citizens that have contributed to business development in their chosen fields of practice as well as those who have obtained the basic qualifications, admits you into the Institute’s membership category (Fellow, Full Member, Associate, Graduate, Student, and Corporate membership).”

In his presentation, tittled “Leveraging Technology for Sustainabilty: Role of Business Consultants”, Dr. Blodun Adedipe, noted that leveraging technology in business is all about using technology for the growth of business.