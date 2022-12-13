Ekiema Wellness Seeks to Redefine Alternative Medicine With It’s One of a Kind Products 

With record successes of about 9 products such as Anti Smoke, Pile Care, Supa Clinsa, M Rok, Bad B reath Spray products among others the company has helped contribute immensely to a better life and proper health care for its customers. Its Anti Smoke product has been rated to be of measurable value to users and countless testimonials have been attributed to the matchless quality of the product. Osaro Destiny, the Lead Herbal Doctor firmly advises that to maintain a healthy lifestyle you need to eat well, especially fruits, avoid red meats, do lots of exercise and drink lots of water while minding your business.

On how his top products have gained so much acceptance he shares that, “As funny as it sounds I told somebody who asked me how I got the idea of my best selling products, Anti Smoke And Supa Clinsa that to be honest I didn’t research them I simply dreamt about it. It’s funny but it’s true and l was sleeping when the whole idea popped up. Other products were researched but these two were different. And I thank God the whole process didn’t back fire as it turned out to be a huge success.”

Integrity is the company’s hallmark and it prides itself in doing what’s best at all times. Osaro added that, “I have a belief system that you sell one you sell two and that’s how I have structured my business. I believe businesses are supposed to sustain itself as the cost of acquiring new customers is extremely luxurious. If your business cannot stay a month or two without new customers coming in after a year of operations you would have a lot of problems. Which is why our strategy is to produce good and effective products as we won’t give you a temporary solution but a permanent one. Integrity like I said plays a lot of role as I am building a mega global brand. So each product is carefully researched to deliver on what it promises and if we are not sure it would deliver on it we won’t put it out there. We always want people to have value for their money as we are not just interested in making money.”