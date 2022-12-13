Delta 2022 NSF:  Ogbonna Applauds Imo Contingent 

The Executive Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission, Prince E.O. Ogbonna, has commended the Imo State contingent to the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Asaba, Delta State, describing them as heroes and heroines.

Quite elated over the credible performance of Team Imo, Ogbonna cited hard work and resilience as factors that accounted for their success.

While applauding the athletes and officials for a job well done, Ogbonna emphasised that his dream of restoring the lost glory of sports in Imo State has received a huge boost.

“I’m delighted beyond words because these athletes not only performed very well, they braved all odds to do that. Notwithstanding the challenges they faced, they excelled beyond the expectations of many.”

Ambassador Ogbonna’s appointment (as the Imo State Sports Commission Chairman) came few weeks before the National Sports Festival kicked off in Asaba. Yet it did not stop the Imo State Sports Ambassador from playing a prominent role in ensuring a glorious outing for the Imo State contingent.

Ogbonna emphasised that before accepting the appointment, he knew the challenges were enormous.

But his desire to breathe new life into Imo Sports spurred him into taking the dive.

“Turning Imo Sports around after years of backwardness is a huge task. I knew from the outset that it was going to be a Herculean task. But I love challenges, and my experience and enthusiasm will certainly prevail.”

Ogbonna thanked the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for giving him the opportunity to contribute to the 3R mantra – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery – through sports.

Ogbonna also felicitated with the Imo State Director of Sports, Ferdinand Emeana, and thanked him for his guidance and management acumen in leading Team Imo to an enviable outing at the sports festival.

In the same vein, the Imo Sports Commission boss empathised with the family of late boxer, Chukwuemeka Igboanugo, who died during the festival, and promised to ensure that the late athlete will be given a befitting burial.

“I received Igboanugo’s death with shock. He died while on active service. He died a hero. I extend my condolence to his family, and pray that his soul rests in the bosom of the Lord.”