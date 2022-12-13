British Council  Honours Grace Schools with ISA Award For the 3rd Time



Mary Nnah



Grace Schools, Gbagada in Lagos has been awarded the British International School ISAAward for the third consecutive period. The award is based on the successful completion of the International Schools Award Portfolio Assessment of the school’s international work by the British Council.



The International School Award rewards schools that have shown a commitment to embedding international awareness and understanding within their school. It is also a badge of honor for schools that showcase outstanding work in international education,

Schools are encouraged through British Council support in completing collaborative, curriculum-based work with several international partner schools, and involvement of the wider community. It helps schools to learn new ways to develop and embed international education in schools. The International School Award is available in 16 countries and is well-regarded by school inspection bodies.



The Project Officer, Schools Education, British Council, Nene Ogunade commended Grace Schools for its successful completion of the assessment.

The British Council further urged Grace Schools to deploy the award on all Marketing and promotional channels of the school. The ISA team lauded Grace Schools for attaining great achievement and urged the school to continue in its

With its outstanding success in International work, The scheme kite mark, which is a key part of the Award, and is a symbol of the British ISA would feature on all the school Literature, website and other branded collaterals of the school.



The Director, Grace Schools, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun says Grace Schools are reinventing the rules to offer qualitative educational service delivery. She says it is a strategic vision for the schools to develop robust and vibrant curricula to remain globally acclaimed citadels of learning.

In her words, “Winning the International Schools Award for the third consecutive period attests to the unwavering commitment of Grace Schools to remain a dynamic and forward-looking educational establishment”



According to her, Grace Schools are poised to sustain the pedigree of excellence and innovation in all its ramifications. She said Grace Schools are synonymous with excellence and the British Council ISA further validates the focus of the school in remaining focused on creativity and qualitative learning experience for the students.



Edun asserted further that Grace Schools have a strong edge in superior service delivery and the schools have never waivered from developing holistic learning approaches for the students. According to her, the schools also have a robust manpower development strategy which translates to excellence for the school



According to her, the primary school arm was established in 1968 while the secondary arm commenced in 1994. “We have been around for some time and this underscores our commitment to providing qualitative learning for all our students. Our strong focus is to develop students who will compete favourably across the globe. We boast of an enabling and conducive environment, with world-class facilities for the intellectual, academic, spiritual, moral and physical development of a child. We are poised to produce godly students who are the future leaders of our dear country, Nigeria”, she added.