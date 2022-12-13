Adidas Nigeria Release New Arrival in Time for Festive Season

Adidas Nigeria through shopbCODE.com has released a range of new arrivals just in time for the festive season. For most people this is a time to deck the halls with boughs of holly, shop, visit friends and be merry. Many people also use this time to give gifts to loved ones. The variety in the range of arrivals is perfect for various lifestyles and you’re sure to be spoilt for choice.

From shoes to accessories to apparel, the range is packed with very versatile and snazzy pieces that can be paired with other wardrobe staples for various occasions. This year’s Christmas campaign-themed #bJOLLY is inspired by the festivity of the holiday season and the magic that comes with it.

The collection includes a variety of high-quality, colourful and functional items that will be greatly sought after by fashion-conscious shoppers. This is sure to be a hit with all age groups, who would love to add style that does not compromise on comfort to their wardrobe.

The release includes a range of styles from the brand’s top-selling categories- Originals, Performance and Sportswear. The sneakers are comfortable, the hoodies are soft, the accessories are cool, and the possibilities are numerous. They can be worn anytime and anywhere.

If you want to turn heads and look your best this Christmas, you should visit the adidaAdidase at Ikeja City Mall and Jabi Lake Mall or shop from the comfort of your home via shopbcode.com.