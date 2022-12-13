Abdullahi: Anyone Rooting for APC Wants Nigerians to Suffer

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



A former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has said, it was only anyone, who wanted Nigerians to suffer again that would allow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to come back to power in 2023.

Abdullahi, who is the Kwara Central senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) for the 2023 polls, stated this in Ilorin, yesterday, while speaking with journalists on the state of the nation.

He said the people of the country had suffered a lot under the APC, both at the federal level and in Kwara state in particular, and would not allow the party to return to power.

“Go to every home today, no one can boast of three daily meals. We are no more secured again due to reported cases of banditry and terrorism, our infrastructure had dilapidated, our education and health facilities have collapsed, among others.

“What the PDP has done in the last 16 years had been damaged without proper maintenance and this has affected our development and growth. But, I want to tell you that the PDP is ready to rescue this nation from the APC so as to provide good leadership that would accelerate the socio-economic growth of the country come 2023,” he said.

Abdullahi, a former editor with THISDAY Newspapers, said, there was need for all and sundry to rally round the PDP come next elections as a way of rescuing the nation from the hands of the present people piloting the affairs of the nation.

“The APC has failed to implement all the promises to Nigerians and this has affected the social well being of the rural populace. It is disheartening that since the three and a half years of the present administration of APC in Kwara State, no project has not seen the light of the day.

“The administration has gotten a lot of federal allocations running into several billions of naira, internally generated revenue and loans obtained from the banks, yet, no project has ever been commissioned during the period under review.

“The people of Kwara State have seen the true pictures of things and they would not return to the 2019 days in the state and determined to cast their votes for the PDP in order to bring much socio economic development to the doorsteps of the rural populace.”