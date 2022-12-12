Soludo: We’re Moving to Secure Anambra People at Yuletide





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has said his government is making every effort to ensure that the state is secure during the yuletide.

The governor stated that besides checkpoints and security patrols, it is also using technology and putting in place hitch-free call mechanisms to ensure people report criminals timely enough for action.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, in a statement issued on the governor’s behalf dismissed a viral message circulating in the state, which has warned Christmas returnees to avoid certain roads as they have been taken over by criminals.

He said: “The state is leveraging technology to make it possible for people to make distress calls and share messages, videos and otherwise of incidents that would enhance security response and services.

“The toll free 112 call centre line is available 24 hours a week as well as the police phone numbers. Well-meaning citizens should make calls to the lines for security or related matters.”

Speaking on the viral message, Aburime said: “The attention of the Anambra State Government has been drawn to a viral message by an anonymous writer, insinuating insecurity in some parts of the state during the yuletide period.

“In the message, the author listed some roads and junctions which he/she warned returnees and visitors to the state to avoid for fear of attacks by gunmen. The information is mischievous, misleading and untrue.”

He added that: “The governor remains focused on making Anambra the safest state in Nigeria, and no misleading information or mischievous write ups will stop him from achieving this.

“In line with this resolve, the governor urges the good people of the state, residents and visitors to ignore any unfounded alarm meant to infuse fear in them or discourage them from visiting the state. These are idle engagements which the government has all that it takes to deal with.”

The media aide listed the measures put in place to ensure adequate security to include use of checkpoints, patrol and response teams to cover various routes in the state, using a combined team of Anambra State Vigilante and security forces from conventional security agencies.