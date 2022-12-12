Political Parties Critical for Stability of Democratic Systems, Says NISER DG

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As 2023 presidential election is approaching, candidates of all political parties has been reminded that political party represents critical structures for the stability of the democratic systems in any countries, particularly Nigeria.

Also it was observed that Nigeria’s fundamental development challenges are essentially political, including the elite’s failure to be imaginative and inspiring.

Speaking over the weekend at a “Roundtable Event on Manifestos and Issue-Based Political Campaigns ahead of 2023 General Elections.” in the country, the Director General of NISER, Prof. Antonia Simbine, pointed out that political parties determined policy direction because it is the platforms for recruiting political decision makers.

Simbine stressed that “indeed, the political parties are the pivot around which an entire political process revolves, even as they serve as a vehicle for enhanced democratic governance.

“In particular, political parties are essential democratic governance institutions, positioned to translate government policies into sustainable development and economic growth for the country.”

She made it cleared that activities, decisions and ideological leanings of political parties might make or mar a country’s national development.

Simbine remarked that this particularly so for developing countries such as Nigeria, where quality governance has been a key challenge, among other major issues.

She made it cleared that despite being central agents of democratic governance, political parties do not operate in a vacuum. In essence, political parties do not only select political leaders and conduct electoral campaigns, they also formulate political and policy agendas and use such as blueprint for ensuring that elected representatives execute their mandates popularly referred to as manifestos.

She opined that manifestos and ideologies represent crucial elements of party system and their activities.

“Manifestoes constitute the shared orientation among party members towards aggregating and articulating the needs and interests of citizens. It is, therefore, expected that party manifestos will be targeted, feasible, practicable and actionable and tailored towards the most pressing national challenges and most importantly, the development and socio-economic growth of the country.

“Given that the official campaigns for the 2023 general election began on September 28th, 2022, it is crucial that NISER, being Nigeria’s premier think-tank, sets the agenda for political parties and politicians as they embark on vigorous campaigns across the country.

“It is a fact that some politicians, over time, have been known for engaging in pointless, unrealistic promises, mudslinging and provocative rhetoric (even against the Independent National Electoral Commission’s guidelines), rather than basing their campaigns on critical issues of national interest. Such misguided and futile campaigns will not help us as a nation,” she said.

“NISER put together a team of her researchers who have reviewed available (past and present) party/candidates’ manifestos and came out with its model manifesto for politicians who may so wish to adapt into their own.

However in his keynote address, Professor F.O.N. Roberts, of the Political and Governance Department of NISER, noted that political party systems are critical structures for democratic system stability.

RHe said: “This is because political parties serve as platforms for the recruitment of political decision-makers, thereby determining the policy direction of a nation and the rate at which it develops.”

Roberts, who was represented by Associate Professor Abubakar Oladeji, opined that this was true for developing countries like Nigeria, where quality governance has been a major challenge among other major concerns.

He said: “Manifestos and ideologies are therefore critical components of party systems and their activities. This is the shared orientation of party members toward aggregating and articulating citizens’ interests. As a result, party manifestos are expected to be a feasible, practicable, and actionable set of proposed programs tailored to the most pressing national challenges and, most importantly, the country’s development and economic growth.”