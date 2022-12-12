PayConfidence App Launched to Raise Trust Level in Online Transactions

Emma Okonji

PayConfidence (PAYC), an online payment transaction assurance solution that is accessible via mobile, web and the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, has been launched in Nigeria to raise the trust level in e-Commerce business that is fast growing in the country.

Despite Nigeria’s rating as the 33rd largest market for global e-Commerce, with a projected yearly growth rate of 12 per cent between 2021 and 2025, the issue of trust has been a major challenge impeding e-Commerce growth in the country.

The PayCofidence app, which has 100 per cent local content, was developed by Nigerians to address various challenges in online transactions and to raise the issue of trust between the buyer and the merchant for every online transaction.

PayC aims to help the industry to fulfill this potential and empower more citizens, by bridging the trust gap.

Speaking about the core values of the app and the mission of the developer, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PayConfidence, Mr. Austin Onwughai, said the app was developed to facilitate end-to-end seamless transaction between parties with absolute confidence, with a vision to become a global leader in the fintech space.

Speaking during the launch, Onwughai, said the issue of distrust was fast hindering the growth of e-Commerce in the country.