  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

PayConfidence App Launched to Raise Trust Level in Online Transactions

Business | 26 mins ago

Emma Okonji

PayConfidence (PAYC), an online payment transaction assurance solution that is accessible via mobile, web and the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes, has been launched in Nigeria to raise the trust level in e-Commerce business that is fast growing in the country.  

Despite Nigeria’s rating as the 33rd largest market for global e-Commerce, with a projected yearly growth rate of 12 per cent between 2021 and 2025, the issue of trust has been a major challenge impeding e-Commerce growth in the country.

The PayCofidence app, which has 100 per cent local content, was developed by Nigerians to address various challenges in online transactions and to raise the issue of trust between the buyer and the merchant for every online transaction.

PayC aims to help the industry to fulfill this potential and empower more citizens, by bridging the trust gap.

Speaking about the core values of the app and the mission of the developer, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PayConfidence, Mr. Austin Onwughai, said the app was developed to facilitate end-to-end seamless transaction between parties with absolute confidence, with a vision to become a global leader in the fintech space.

Speaking during the launch, Onwughai, said the issue of distrust was fast hindering the growth of e-Commerce in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.