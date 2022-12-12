NSCDC Intercepts Two Truck Loads of Suspected Vandalised Railway Slippers in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC at the weekend at two

locations intercepted some railway Slippers being conveyed to unknown destinations suspected to have been vandalised.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident while another is on the run while an articulated vehicle used to ferry the suspected vandalised slippers has been seized.

State Commandant of the NSCDC Mr Dandare Mohammed said the arrests were made in Lapai and Bosso local government areas of the state.

The Commandant who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the Command

Mr Nasir Abdullahi said one person arrested in connection with the incident confessed to have received N100,000 from N1.1m promised him to convey the items to a location in Kwara state.

He said the suspect said the N100,000 was spent to bribe people up to the point where they were arrested.

The suspect Ahmed Lawal who is from Jos North local Government of Plateau state the Commandant said did not name the person who sent him to convey the slippers to Kwara state.

Dandare said the second interception was at Garatu in Bosso local government of the state adding that a vehicle with registration number DTM 587 XA fully loaded with the railway slippers was also seized.

He however disclosed that the driver of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled

Dandare appealed to Nigerians to report any act of vandalisation of government property to the Corps or the nearest security outpost for prompt action.