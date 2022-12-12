  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

NSCDC Intercepts Two Truck Loads of Suspected Vandalised Railway Slippers in Niger

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Operatives of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC  at the weekend at two

locations intercepted some railway Slippers being conveyed to unknown destinations  suspected to have been vandalised.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident while another is on the run while an articulated vehicle used to ferry the suspected vandalised slippers has been seized.

State Commandant of the NSCDC Mr Dandare Mohammed said the arrests were made in Lapai and Bosso local government areas of the state.

The Commandant who spoke through the Public Relations Officer of the Command

Mr Nasir Abdullahi said one person arrested in connection with the incident confessed to have received N100,000 from N1.1m promised him to convey the items to a location in Kwara state.

He said the suspect said the N100,000 was spent to bribe people up to the point where they were arrested.

The suspect Ahmed Lawal who is  from Jos North local Government of Plateau state the Commandant said did not name the person who sent him to convey the slippers to Kwara state.

Dandare said the second interception was at Garatu in Bosso local government of the state adding that a vehicle  with registration number DTM 587 XA fully loaded with the railway  slippers was also seized.

 He however disclosed  that  the driver  of the truck abandoned the vehicle and fled

Dandare appealed to Nigerians to report any act of vandalisation of government property to  the Corps or  the nearest security outpost for prompt action.

